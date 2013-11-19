The Lighter Side Of “GTA”: Find Family Friendly Activities In Los Santos

The “Grand Theft Auto” franchise is all about guilty pleasures. From the strip club jump-offs to the drive-by shootings and all the chaos in between, it’s definitely not a game you should play with your “family.”

However, for you GTA V addicts who can’t decide between spending time with your loved ones and wasting time decimating random digital strangers in San Andreas, your prayers have been answered. Allow me to introduce you to a way of incorporating your real-life loved ones into your online passion. With the right attitude and positive perception, GTA Online can be as harmless as a game of “Minecraft,” and no more adventurous than a field trip to Disneyland.

