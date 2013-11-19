[UPDATE] More Details On George Zimmerman Domestic Violence Arrest [VIDEO]

As we previously reported, George Zimmerman has been arrested in Orlando, FL after allegedly pointing a DOUBLE BARREL SHOTGUN at his girlfriend earlier today. According to TMZ and their sources he also shoved her out of the house. Check out what the Sheriff’s office had to say in the video below.

TMZ says according to the police report the girlfriend told police she and Zimmerman were in a verbal argument when she asked him to leave. He then allegedly began breaking things in the house.

She told cops Zimmerman also began packing up his things which included a shotgun and an assault rifle but as the argument escalated, Zimmerman grew more upset … and took the shotgun out of its case.

She then announced she was going to call the police … and according to the report, that’s when Zimmerman leveled his shotgun at her and asked if she really wanted to do that?

He then allegedly smashed a glass coffee table with the butt of the gun.

The GF told police Zimmerman shoved her outside and barricaded the front door behind her.

The domestic violence arrest is listed as a felony and the Seminole County Sheriff’s website says Zimmerman is not eligible for bail.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Zimmerman is currently being held in a single cell for his own protection.

Check out the 911 call here.

The Urban Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

