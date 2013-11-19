Kanye West: “Obama Shouldn’t Mention My Baby Mama Name ‘Cause We Both From Chicago.”

Okay so in an interview with Hot 107.9, a Philly RadioOne radio station, Kanye West took it upon himself to let the President Of The United States…President Barack Obama know in no uncertain terms that he is not going to stand for the President bad mouthing him nor his girl Kim! Check it out in the videos below.
