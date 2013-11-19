This Is What Happens When You Share Too Much On Social Media [VIDEO]

When social media first became popular, it was a place for people to post short statuses about their day and a little bit about their lives. Now that we are knee deep in the age of social media, people have taken to using various platforms to overshare. Comedian Jack Vale decided he was going to pull a prank to teach people a lesson about oversharing on social networks.

Vale went on Twitter and Instagram and searched for all of the people closest to his location. After getting a little information about them from their social media pages, Vale walks up to that person and proceeds to freak them out with all of the information he knows about them.

Watch what happens.

