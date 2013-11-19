Armani Mistakes Alfre Woodard For Idris Elba, Twitter Chastises Them [PHOTOS]

One thing you don’t do as a person in the media is mess up somebody’s name. Trust me, I’ve done it and damn near have had a ransom put on my head for the simple slip of the tongue. Luxury fashion house Armani recently learned that lesson when they got Alfre Woodard‘s name all the way wrong when they posted a picture of her on their Instagram.

The fashion brand posted a picture of Woodard wearing one of their gowns at The Governer’s Awards in Los Angeles over the weekend. Under the photo, Armani posted the caption, “Idris Elba posing in a gorgeous Giorgio #Armani dress at the 5th Annual Governors Award.” So not only does Armani not know who they are loaning their gowns to, but they also don’t know that Elba is a man and Woodard is a woman. Both to which we say, “Yikes!”

You know Black Twitter can’t let people live when they make mistakes like this so a new hashtag #ArmaniCaptions was born out of the Instagram fiasco. Check out a few of the best.

Dennis Rodman sporting spring ‘14 Gucci knee high boots. #ArmaniCaptions RT @DerekIsNormal: Today’s look. http://t.co/CW8xR4SNGv — Fake Ass Hoe (@sirSLAYSalot) November 19, 2013

Nickelodeon star Ariana Grande always knows how to charm onlookers in her sassy stylish garments #ArmaniCaptions pic.twitter.com/LSNESANWsy — Pusi (@TrogIodyke) November 19, 2013

Speaker, poet, author and host of the show Iyanla Fix My Life Iyanla Vanzant looking fashion foward. #ArmaniCaptions pic.twitter.com/fH3fhHViEx — Bougie Black Girl (@BougieBlackGurl) November 19, 2013

As you can see, Black Twitter went in on the #ArmaniCaptions. If you want to see more, just search the hashtag on Twitter and try not to laugh out loud at work. They don’t pay to be on Twitter!

