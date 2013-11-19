Slim Thug Shows You How To Live The ‘Boss Life’ [TRACKLIST]

Houston rapper Slim Thug is known for sharing more about his personal life than his music on the internet. (Need we remind you of him posting pictures of himself before and after getting a vasectomy?) Now that Beyonce‘s “Check On It” collaborator is putting out a new album on November 19, Slim Thug has released the tracklist and album artwork for his upcoming album “Boss Life.”

Follow @wordpressdotcom Follow @TheUrbanDaily

The 18-track project features guest appearances from his Houston counterparts Lil KeKe, Chamillionaire, and Z-Ro. “Boss Life” also features rappers like Big K.R.I.T. and Nipsey Hussle.

Peep the tracklist and cover art below.

1. “U Mad (It Ain’t Easy Interlude)”

2. “Long Time”

3. “Just Chill” f. Big Sant & Big K.R.I.T.

4. “84S”

5. “Love It” f. Paul Wall & Chamillionaire

6. “Coming Down (Every Town)” f. Kirko Bangz, Big K.R.I.T. & Z-Ro

7. “Gotta Eat”

8. “King Keraun Skit”

9. “Flex 4Eva” f. Beat King & Boston George

10. “Cocaine” f. Boston George & Bun B

11. “Boss Life”

12. “1st n 15th (I’m Addicted Skit)” f. Yo Gotti

13. “Bomb Ass Pussy”

14. “Puttin In Work”

15. “What U Mean To Me” f. Kevin Gates & Muggs

16. “Slowed Down” f. JustBrittany & Lil Keke

17. “One Night” f. Kirko Bangz

18. “Go Long” f. Z-Ro & Nipsey Hussle

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

KimYe Take Their Love On The Road In ‘Bound 2′ Video

Eddie Murphy, “Temporary” [NEW MUSIC/BTS]

Ja Rule & 50 Cent Wind Up On The Same Flight