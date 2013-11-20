DJ Kid Capri And DJ Marley Marl Honored At 2013 Global Spin Awards

The 2nd annual 2013 Global Spin Awards were hosted at the New York Times Center on November 18, 2013. Founded by Bad Boy Records/Power Moves Inc. executive Shawn Prez, the Global Spin Awards is an annual award show honoring the world’s most dynamic and talented DJ’s for their contribution to the culture of music and entertainment.

Hosted by radio and television personality Sway Calloway, the awards honored Afrika Bambaataa and DJ Kid Capri for their outstanding influence in music. GDA winners included DJ Envy, DJ Mustard, DJ Drama and many more.

Check out the list of winners on the next page.

1 2Next page »