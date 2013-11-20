R. Kelly Drops ‘Black Panties’ Tracklist

The freaky R&B sex gawd R. Kelly is back with a new album that is sure to keep your bedroom rocking. Titled “Black Panties,” R. Kelly is providing the music that will make sure the woman you in your life won’t be wearing any underwear too long.

Due to hit the streets on December 10, R. Kelly has songs with lewd titles like “Show Ya P***y” and “Marry the P***y.” Kellz got quite a few of his famous friends to join in the lasciviousness. Some of the guests on the album include Kelly Rowland, Juicy J, Migos, Jeezy, and 2 Chainz.

Kellz recently spoke to Fuse about the album, “I’m on a Benjamin Button-type of mission right now. I’m going back to the old school R. Kelly days where he did the 12 Play, the sexual songs mixed with the hip-hop songs.”

You can pre-order “Black Panties” now. If you order the standard edition, you will get a free bonus track called “Lights On.” If you decide you want to order the deluxe edition, Kellz will send you your very own pair of black panties. Ladies, do you really want some black panties from R. Kelly though? No shots, just asking.

Check out the tracklist below.

Black Panties Tracklisting

1. “Legs Shakin’” feat. Ludacris

2. “Cookie”

3. “Throw This Money on You”

4. “Interlude”

5. “Marry the Pussy”

6. “You Deserve Better”

7. “Genius”

8. “All the Way” feat. Kelly Rowland

9. “My Story” feat. 2 Chainz

10. “Right Back”

11. “Spend That” feat. Jeezy

12. “Crazy Sex”

13. “Shut Up”

Deluxe

14. “Tear It Up” feat. Future

15. “Show Ya Pussy” feat. Migos and Juicy J

16. “Every Position”

