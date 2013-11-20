Young Dro Reacts To Trinidad James’ NY Hip-Hop Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

Young Dro is a busy man. The Bankhead Atlanta rap star has been making the rounds promoting this sophomore album, “High Times,” so he hasn’t caught up on some of the latest drama coming out of his city.

During a recent taping of our “Rhyme & Reason” series we asked Dro about Trinidad James’ comments about Atlanta “running NY” but he didn’t have all of the details. So Mr. Mecc pulled up the video of James’ speech at Rubber Tracks and let him watch it to see what he thought about the whole thing.

“There were some parts where humble was there, then humble jumped out the window,” Dro says laughing. “I don’t know what happened. Some of the things was correct. SOME. Who didn’t love Dipset? But all the rest of that stuff I can’t…No love lost, Trinidad. If you wage ware then that’s what you wage. Because I think he waged war…”

However, Dro called for cooler heads to prevail, especially NY MCs who would be looking to retaliate against James for what he said.

“But Maino, by you being the spokesperson for New York…be the bigger man, be the better man,” says Dro. “Kill ’em on the wax. Go at it on wax. It ain’t worth no kind of touching of the bodies and shootings of the guns. It shouldn’t go no further than (rap).”

Your browser does not support iframes.

RELATED:

Maino Calls Trinidad James On Phone, Demands Apology [AUDIO]

HANG TIME: Was Trinidad James Right About NY Hip-Hop? [OPINION]

Trinidad James Responds To Critics On “L.I.A.A.R.S.” [NEW MUSIC]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!