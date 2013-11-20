90s R&B Group Xscape Reunion Finally In The Works

R&B fans’ prayers may finally have been answered. There are reports flying around that beloved 90s R&B group Xscape will be reuniting and very soon.

According to Singersroom.com, Xscape will come together on an episode of Bravo’s hit reality show “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Details on the alleged reunion are scarce at the moment. There has been no word on whether the group will reunite and perform or just sit and talk about the various reasons they split up in the first place. As most know, Kandi Burruss has alleged other group members began spreading false rumors about her sleeping with Jermaine Dupri‘s father to get more time singing lead.

Since disbanding in 1998 after their hit album “Traces of My Lipstick,” Kandi Burruss found success behind the scenes as a songwriter and now a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Tameka “Tiny” Harris has become a reality star in her own right after appearing on BET’s “Tiny & Toya” and now on VH1’s “The Family Hustle.” LaTocha Scott was most recently on the second season of “R&B Divas Atlanta” while her sister Tamika has acted in a few Tyler Perry stage productions and continues to write songs for Perry’s films.

Hopefully, something good comes of this because Xscape was my group back in the day! *turns on “Tonight” and heads down memory lane*

