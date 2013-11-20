David Blaine Makes Kanye & Will Smith Scream Like School Girls [VIDEO]

Illusionist David Blaine premiered his ABC special, “Real or Magic” last night and managed to make some of the biggest names in music and film scream like someone scuffed their brand new Jordans.

From Kanye West to Katy Perry, Robert De Niro, Will Smith, Harrison Ford, George W. Bush, Olivia Wilde, Jamie Foxx, Aaron Paul, Bryan Cranston, and more, Blaine spent the past year making some of the most well-known people in the world question what’s real in the comfort of their own living rooms, kitchens, pools, and more.

“For this special, I wanted to focus only on the magic and the people, so for the first time in over a decade, I concentrated just on doing simple things that could be done anywhere to capture the reactions that I fell in love with,” Blaine tells EW.

Watch a clip below where pushes a blade through his hand–with no blood–and makes Woody Harrelson lose his erection.

