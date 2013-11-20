Gangsta Boo Disses Juicy J For Not Supporting Three 6 Mafia Mixtape

If you’re a true rap fan, you know that there have been problems between the members of Three 6 Mafia for years. Earlier today, those beefs were aired out on everyone’s favorite social networking site Twitter. Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo began dissing former member Juicy J for not showing his support for the group’s new mixtape by tweeting out the link.

Three 6 Mafia underwent a name change for their latest mixtape. Now they’re called Da Mafia 6ix and they were looking for a little support from their friend Juicy J. Since they didn’t get it, Gangsta Boo made it clear that she wasn’t messing with the “Bandz A make Her Dance” rapper anymore and that his absence on the mixtape proves he isn’t rocking with them either. Boo tweeted, “Anybody notice how Juicy didn’t post the tape we dropped with Paul? Lol some folks just go be haters 4ever.” If people were still confused about Gangsta Boo’s feelings towards Juicy J, her next tweet cleared everything up. Gangsta Boo tweeted, “F**k Juicy. Yep. I said it.”

Despite winning an Oscar with his Memphis family for “It’s Hard Out Here For A Pimp,” Juicy J has been more identified as a member of Taylor Gang than Three 6 Mafia. Judging from Gangsta Boo’s tweets, Juicy J won’t be returning to his home squad any time soon.

Hit the flip to check out Gangsta Boo’s tweets.

1 2Next page »