Shop Til’ You Drop: 6 Tips For Surviving Black Friday

It feels like I just stopped picking candy corn out of my teeth and the holiday wrapping paper, candy canes and glittering decorations have already hit the stores. I guess I have to embrace that it’s that time of year once again. Yes, it is the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful, especially when you have to make sure your long shopping list is fulfilled before Christmas Day. Luckily for you, #TeamBeautiful scored some helpful shopping tips from ShopTrotter to help you navigate on one of the biggest shopping days of the year–Black Friday.

Instead of overwhelming yourself this season, why not avoid the anxiety altogether by getting ahead of the shopping game on Black Friday? That’s right! If you finish your shopping well in advance, you’ll still have plenty of time left to worry about the decorating, cleaning, cooking, party planning and the like! But, how will you ever make it through Black Friday in one piece? Look no further. See below for our essential Black Friday survival guide, featuring six key tips. Happy shopping!

1. Pack plenty of water and snacks!

Let’s be honest, a thirsty, hungry shopper is a crabby and less-efficient shopper. Stay on your A-game by packing water and snacks in your purse. Stay hydrated and keep your blood sugar up–the better to see those amazing deals, my dear!

2. Map out your route ahead of time with ShopTrotter.

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail. Make a plan with ShopTrotter, the navigational shopping website and app that maps out your shopping route from store-to-store, so you can shop with ease. Gone are the days of you aimlessly walking and riding from store to store with no set path. You’ll feel more organized and you more than likely won’t forget Aunt Norma’s fuzzy socks this time!

By Danielle Young, Lifestyle Editor Posted November 29, 2013

