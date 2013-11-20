Deb Antney Laughs Off Gucci Mane’s Lawsuit

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is in for a real fight in the courtroom. He recently filed a lawsuit against his former manager Deb Antney and her son rapper Waka Flocka for fraud and other crimes. Deb Antney finally responded to the lawsuit and it most definitely isn’t the reaction Gucci was looking for.

When Deb Antney heard about the lawsuit Gucci Mane filed, she laughed. Antney was then interviewed by Rumor Fix where ashe further explained her feelings about the legal proceedings. “I’m gonna laugh,” Antney said. Deb Antney says she’s going laugh because Gucci Mane alleges Antney and Waka Flocka released his music without his permission and collected royalties. Gucci also says that because of his business dealings with Deb Antney he is in debt and has a bad reputation in the music industry.

Deb responded to the accusations with, “I’m so speechless. It’s so crazy. Waka wasn’t even rapping in 2006. Drugs, greed and women ruined him — that’s it. Don’t blame that sh*t on me! Bless his heart — somebody call Dr. Phil for him!”

Deb Antney is laughing now, but we shall see who will be that last one laughing once the suit goes to court.

