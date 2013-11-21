RHYME & REASON: Peter Gunz Takes Aim On The Mic [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Since the start of the new season of VH1’s “Love And Hip-Hop NY” Bronx, NY rapper Peter Gunz has become a household name for all of the wrong reasons. In 1998 he and partner Lord Tariq released the anthemic “Deja Vu(Uptown Baby)” along with their debut album, “Make It Reign.”

Since then Gunz has been busy managing his son Corey and getting into–ahem–some situations with the opposite sex. But we wanted to give him a chance to remind people of his first love and why we even know him–hip-hop.

So in this special two-part “Rhyme & Reason” Peter Gunz gives us a sampling of what he has coming musically and clears up a few misconceptions about his history and explains what happened with he and Lord Tariq.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Watch More “Rhyme & Reason” on TheUrbanDaily.com:

RHYME & REASON: Stalley Reps For #Beardgang On “Samson” [VIDEO]

RHYME & REASON: Wu-Tang’s U-God Gives A “Keynote” Address [VIDEO]

RHYME & REASON: Devin The Dude Gets Some “Fresh Air”

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!