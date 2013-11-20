Snoop’s Artist IZA Covers “Gin & Juice” [VIDEO]

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s highly-acclaimed Doggystyle (Nov. 23), his newest songstress IZA releases a cover of the infamous “Gin and Juice.”

Live and direct from Poland, IZA and her band put together an ode to her mentor and twist on one of his classics.

Be on the look out for IZA’s forthcoming project The Love You Fake dropping early 2014, as well as her collaborative album and movie with Snoop called Birds of a Feather in spring 2014!