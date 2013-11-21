Chris Brown Was Booted From Rehab For Busting Mom’s Window

Evidently, Chris Brown made an early exit from a rehab facility last week because the attempts to manage his anger weren’t working too well.

According to TMZ, Brown was asked to leave the rehab program he’d entered following an incident during Howard Homecoming weekend because he threw a rock through his mom’s car window. In the probation report for the 2009 Rihanna case it states that Chris’ mom Joyce Hawkins showed up for a family session and was urging her son to stay in the facility for extended treatment. Apparently, Chris violently disagreed with her and in a fit of anger threw a rock through her car window, shattering it.

A judge has just ordered Brown to 90 days in a facility and also ordered him to submit to drug testing. Brown has recently put his Hollywood mansion up for sale and is planning to relocate to Malibu.

RELATED:

Chris Brown Out Of Rehab, Selling His Home In Hollywood

Charlamagne: “Chris Brown Puts Drama On Himself” [VIDEO]

L.A. Probation Department Reportedly Not Feeling Chris Brown’s Dash To Rehab

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!