Zappos CEO Responds To Kanye’s Negative Remarks In Hilarious Way

Whether you like his opinion or not, Kanye West has a lot to say about everything. Recently, the “Bound 2” rapper made some negative comments about huge internet retailer Zappos. In an interview with Bret Easton Ellis, Kanye West said the internet retailer sold “sh*t product.” The CEO of Zappos Tony Hsieh responded in a very smartass way.

Plenty of sites ran with the story that Kanye West said, “I got into this giant argument with the head of Zappos, that he’s trying to tell me what I needed to focus on. Meanwhile he sells all this shit product to everybody, and his whole thing is based off of selling shit product.” Tony Hsieh decided he was going to give Kanye a taste of his own smartass medicine by responding to the negative comments. Hsieh replied to Kanye’s comments by saying, “It’s true that we sell shit product.” Along with the statement, Hsieh sent a link to Zappos.com’s $100,000 toilet and plunger.

It’s quite funny that the head of Zappos responded like that because Zappos was just sold for $1.2 billion. So they didn’t have to respond to him because as much money as Kanye West has, he isn’t in their tax bracket. So in a sense it was Tony Hsieh’s polite way of saying, “Fall back, youngin. Respect your elders.”

We wonder how this will play out. You know how Kanye West gets when his authority is challenged. Need we remind you about Twitter beefing with Jimmy Kimmel over a spoof that featured child actors? Didn’t think so.

