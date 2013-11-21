ATM Machine Ripped Out Of Bank Drive Thru [VIDEO]

Never underestimate the lengths people will go to in order to get their hands on some money. While most people will work to make an honest living, one Florida resident said to to hell with work and ripped an ATM machine right out of a bank’s drive thru.

According to police in Orlando, they responded to a bank alarm going off at 5:30 this morning at a local Chase Bank. upon arrival, police discovered someone had ripped the ATM machine out of the ground and drove off with it. While they don’t have concrete evidence to support it, they believe the ATM was removed from the drive thru using construction equipment.

The Orlando Police is still at the scene investigating and gathering evidence.

