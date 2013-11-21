The Lovely Ladies Of Bel-Air: 20 Women Who All Caught The Fresh Prince’s Eye

There’s no denying that Will Smith had one of the hottest sitcoms of the 90s with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” You also can’t deny the fact men across the globe were slightly jealous of the fast talking casanova. Why wouldn’t we have been envious of Will? He pulled some of the baddest women ever created in the history of women and creation.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Our friends at The Smoking Section also agree and took the time to do an in-depth analysis of the hotest women that ever caught our, I mean, Will’s eye. Check out an excerpt below:

Vanessa Williams Episode: “A Funny Thing Happened On The Way Home From The Forum” (Season 3, Episode 11 as “Danny Mitchel”) Want to see the level of Lakers fans you’re dealing with, ask him/her what The Great Western Forum was. You’d be surprised at the answer. Anywho, Vanessa Williams still ranks as one of the finest cougars prowling America, so in the ’90s her talent (yes, she was much, much more than simply the recipient of amazing genes) made her one of America’s biggest popstars. Even (fake) pregnant, Will couldn’t resist and not that it’s difficult to blame him either. A beautiful woman in Los Angeles, covering sports as her job and wasn’t a regular at “The Forum Club?” That’s a keeper!

To see the rest of the list, head over to The Smoking Section. and bring some water because your thirst will most certainly be activated.

READ MORE HOT LISTS AT THEURBANDAILY.COM:

7 Things You Got Smacked For Laughing At In Church

7 Things That Don’t Belong In A Barbershop

15 Awesome Things Will Smith Did Not Say

Also On The Urban Daily: