TLC Allegedly Dropped From Epic Records

The TLC biopic that aired on VH1 back in October seems to be causing more harm than good. After being threatened by Ashley Reid, the daughter of L.A. Reid and Pebbles, it’s being reported that TLC has lost their newly signed record deal with Epic Records.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

In case you didn’t know, TLC signed a record deal with Epic Records under a cloak of secrecy because L.A. Reid is the chairman and CEO of the record company. However, the deal has reportedly gone sour since the airing of “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.” In the television movie, Reid’s ex-wife, 80s R&B star Pebbles, is depicted as a ruthless business woman who stole all of TLC’s money and charged them for use of the name “TLC.”

TLC’s fan page (@OfficialTLCNews) tweeted the news about the alleged parting of ways with Epic Records a few hours ago. Although they have said the deal is off, they also posted a message from Chilli saying, “Until We Release An Official Statement, Don’t Assume The “TALK” Is Real.”

We really don’t know what to make of this. If Pebbles is the reason TLC allegedly got dropped from Epic Records, all we can do is shake our heads. Plus, as a general rule, an employee should never talk bad about their boss’ ex-wife and mother of his children EVER. Check back with us as we will continue to update the story as details are made available.

https://twitter.com/OfficialTLCNews/status/403536731497979905

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Young Dro Reacts To Trinidad James’ NY Hip-Hop Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

Snoop’s Artist IZA Covers “Gin & Juice” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown Was Booted From Rehab For Busting Mom’s Window