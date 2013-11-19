What To Wear: 3 Thanksgiving Outfit Ideas To Flaunt This Year

Great news: for the next two weeks I’ll be bringing you awesome “What To Wear…” posts to satisfy your wardrobe needs. The holidays are fast approaching and Thanksgiving’s up first (next Thursday to be exact!). Besides which side dish you plan to prepare or how many pieces of your Aunt’s pumpkin pie you’re plotting on, do you know what you’re wearing? Now, we all know this day is about the food but it’s also one of the biggest family gatherings of the year so you’ll want to look your best. Nothing’s worst than being caught off guard style-wise when it’s time to snap pictures. Especially when most of them will be going on someone’s Facebook, Instagram, Tumblr, etc. Yup, it’s time to step your game up this year.

As always, I have your back! Here are three common scenarios to get you inspired:

Thanksgiving Look #1: The Dressed Up Dinner

So, this year you’re invited to a glam Thanksgiving dinner that calls for a chic dress code. It’s the perfect time to break out a peplum dress that will camouflage any traces of that second serving of sweet potato casserole. I love this $55 Mango dress paired with dreadfully gorgeous Christian Louboutin pumps, H&M clutch, Ranjana Khan earrings, a red mani and matching lips courtesy of RGB and NARS. Cheers!

Thanksgiving Look #2: Meeting The Boyfriend’s Family

Calm your nerves and let your fab outfit do the talking! I like to add statement pieces to my outfit that become natural conversation starters, especially when I’m around new people. Win over his folks with a floral Mango blazer, Helmut Lang shirt, Paige jeans, and Valentino Rockstud heels. Further dazzle with a J Crew necklace and my favorite clutch right now by Rebecca Minkoff (it’s personalized!). Pretty purple nail polish, nude lips and a sweet scent finish off your winning look. You got this girl.

Thanksgiving Look #3: Dinnertime With Your Pals

This year your BFFs are getting together for Thanksgiving. You can let your hair down, slip off your shoes and eat till your hearts desire. But first, wow them with your always spot-on style! Go the casual cool route in a $50 Mango sweatshirt, $40 Zara leather leggings, $159 Zara booties, and a colorblocked 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli bag. A chunky gold chain and nail art later and you’re ready for a fun day with friends.

Have a great and stylish Thanksgiving!

-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

