Lamar Odom Alludes To Cheating On Khloe Kardashian In Bizarre Rap Video

Basketball player turned reality star Lamar Odom‘s alleged drug problem has become very real. A video of the athlete appearing to be out of his right mind has surfaced and as crazy as the video is, it’s a sad picture into the struggle of Lamar Odom.

In the clip, Lamar is seen appearing to be inebriated in some way. He spits a rap and is slurring his words throughout the whole rap. Odom raps about cheating on his wife Khloe Kardashian, how he still makes money despite not being in the NBA, and how he “smokes drugs to make the pain go away.”

Lamar Odom’s best friend and small time reality star in his own right, Jason, is right there with him. Both are shirtless and incoherent. Lamar raps, “And when Khloe’s out of town / I still be on the DL.” Jason follows that up with, “You know what it is / We the QU [Queens] pimps / Ask any of these shorties / We ran through their cribs.”

As of now, Lamar Odom is training to make his return to the NBA, but he doesn’t get whatever problem he has under control, the only NBA he’ll be playing in is the one on xBox.

Source

