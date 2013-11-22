Chris Brown’s Mom Blames His Friends For Out of Control Behavior

R&B bad boy Chris Brown was recently sent back to rehab to deal with his anger issues after he was thrwn out of a California rehab facility for throwing a rock at his mother’s car. Now a source close to the Brown family is claiming Breezy’s mother is blaming his wild child behavior on his friends.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Brown and his mother have been having issues about his behavior for a long time. Brown’s mother, Joyce Hawkins, believes his friends only hang out with him for his money and the access to expensive things. Hawkins also believes his no good friends are the ones who got him hooked on marijuana. Breezy’s weed smoking has gotten to the point where he doesn’t care if he’s around his mother high. Chris would be totally disrespectful towards his mother whenever he was high. She’s had enough and hopes rehab can straighten him out.

Like I said before, Chris Brown has issues that only a therapist and Jesus can fix. Get him one or both. Please and thank you.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

TLC Allegedly Dropped From Epic Records

Zappos CEO Responds To Kanye’s Negative Remarks In Hilarious Way

Gangsta Boo Disses Juicy J For Not Supporting Three 6 Mafia Mixtape