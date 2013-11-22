Snoop Celebrates 20 Years Of “Doggystyle” With Sample Mix [AUDIO]

November 23rd of this year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic “Doggystyle” album! To celebrate, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic put together a mix of all the samples used in the album with his own commentary laid over the tracks. Watch Snoop putting the mix together with insight from Daz Dillinger.
RELATED: Snoop’s Artist IZA Covers “Gin & Juice” [VIDEO]
Listen to the mix featuring classics like Curtis Mayfield’s “Give Me Your Love,” Faze-O’s “Ridin High” and more!
RELATED:
DJ Spinderella Remembers Salt-N-Pepa’s “Very Necessary” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Mariah Carey’s “Music Box” Album: 20 Years Later
Naughty By Nature Celebrating 20th Anniversary Of “Hip-Hop Hooray”
Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!