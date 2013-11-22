CLOSE
Snoop Celebrates 20 Years Of “Doggystyle” With Sample Mix [AUDIO]

November 23rd of this year marks the 20th anniversary of the iconic “Doggystyle” album! To celebrate, Snoop Dogg aka DJ Snoopadelic put together a mix of all the samples used in the album with his own commentary laid over the tracks. Watch Snoop putting the mix together with insight from Daz Dillinger.

Listen to the mix featuring classics like Curtis Mayfield’s “Give Me Your Love,” Faze-O’s “Ridin High” and more!

