Algebra Blessett Shows Growth In R&B [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Algebra Blessett is gearing up for the release of her second album, “Recovery,” and she is ready to evolve and grow with R&B.

“R&B music is everything that we know,” Blessett said. “Gospel, emotions, songwriting, it’s out feelings just out there on a platter.” With her latest single, “Nobody But You,” she highlights that just with music, her spirit can grow as well. Watch the exclusive performance below.

Buy “Nobody But You” on iTunes

