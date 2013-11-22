Waka Flocka Apologizes To Oprah For ‘Ugly’ Comments

Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka is finally taking his foot out of his mouth when it comes to Oprah Winfrey. Waka Flocka is finally apologizing for calling the media queen an “ugly b**ch” and for also saying he would have sex with her. Obviously, he said he wouldn’t sleep with her in a more colorful way than the way I just put it.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Waka Flocka made those comments in an old video that just surfaced on the internet recently. In the video, Waka and some of his friends are discussing what celebrity women they’d give the business to and one of Waka’s friends says he would take Oprah down because she has “million dollar p***y.” Waka Flocka replies, “I won’t f**k that ugly b**ch.”

Now Waka has changed his tune, saying, “I feel obligated to take responsibility for my actions and publicly apologize to Oprah. My remarks about you were both extremely unnecessary and disrespectful. This regretful situation made me look at women and how I address them in a more responsible way.”

Waka goes on to say that his mother Deb Antney was thoroughly disgusted by his comments and his mother’s disapproval made him realize how damaging words can be.

While he did apologize for his comments, the sentiment hasn’t changed. He still wouldn’t give Oprah the business.

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

90s R&B Group Xscape Reunion Finally In The Works

Gangsta Boo Disses Juicy J For Not Supporting Three 6 Mafia Mixtape

Chris Brown Was Booted From Rehab For Busting Mom’s Window