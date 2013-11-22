T.I. Moves Grand Hustle To Columbia Records

After dealing with Atlantic Records for more than a decade, Atlanta rapper T.I. is taking his Grand Hustle stable of talent to another major label. It was recently announced that T.I. signed a distribution deal with Columbia Records, which is the home of Beyonce and John Legend.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Believe it or not, the deal came to pass because of Pharrell Williams. Sk8board P pushed for T.I. to sign with Columbia and urged Columbia to enter into the partnership.Williams is also set to executive produce the King of the South’s next album, which will be his ninth. Besides working with Pharrell, Tip has also logged studio time with DJ Toomp and Timbaland.

The Chairman/CEO of Columbia Records Rob Stringer said of the new partnership, “We’re very excited to welcome T.I. to the Columbia family. With his massive U.S. success and career history, we are going to make him an even bigger superstar on a global level.”

When asked about the new deal, T.I. stated, “I’m honored to be partners with such a successful, passionate and creative conglomerate like Columbia Records, who respects and supports the vision of their artist and partners. Nothing but love, respect, and appreciation for Doug Morris, Rob Stringer, and the entire staff. Also, a special thank you to my big bruh, Sk8board P, for always believing in me and also executive producing my upcoming project.”

While signed to Atlantic, Tip became one of the biggest rap stars out. He’s sold more than 14 million albums and over 30 million singles. We can’t wait to see what type of material this partnership produces.

Source

READ MORE HOT MUSIC COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Algebra Blessett Shows Growth In R&B [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Pharrell’s “Happy” Video: The 4-Minute Version [VIDEO]

Snoop Celebrates 20 Years Of “Doggystyle” With Sample Mix [AUDIO]