Pharrell’s “Happy” Video: The 4-Minute Version [VIDEO]

Pharrell Williams made history and tested the attention spans of his fans when he released the first ever 24-hour long video to his hit song “Happy” from this summer’s “Despicable Me 2” movie soundtrack.

The clip is directed by WE ARE from LA and debuted on his website 24HoursOfHappy yesterday. Throughout the day-long visual we are greeted with cameos by everyone from Odd Future and Steve Carrel to Jamie Foxx and Magic Johnson. But we know how busy you are so we found a more traditional version that clocks in at a little more than 4 minutes and change.

