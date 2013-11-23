Did Trinidad James Really Get Robbed Of Everything But Draws In New York City Yesterday?

AllHipHop.com‘s Illseed is reporting that his sources say Trinidad James got robbed of EVERYTHING that he was wearing while out in NYC. The rapper may have thought everything was swell after his comments about New York and that everyone forgot about it or weren’t concerned…but it sounds like either someone was really concerned or he may have just got got!

Allegedly it happened Thursday and the rumors say they even took his clothing and gold teeth! But the gafflers supposedly let him keep his boxers. It’s cold out in these city streets…so that’s the least they could do!

Now normally we wouldn’t even get in to all of this as there isn’t a whole lot of info to support the rumor however the last time we heard about artists getting jacked for jewels etc it was super true and Illseed was the first one with the knowledge of it.

No word yet from TJ’s camp but either way…this ought to be good! Who here thinks this man probably really regrets even saying the words New York City on stage that fateful night please raise your hand now?! (We got both hands in the air!)

Let’s leave it here fellas…before we’re reverting back to rappers harming one another like back in the day. Those times were dark and scary…we endured years of shiny suits and party crap music to get over all of that…so no more. We hope Trinidad is alright tonight. If this rumor is real and all that got hurt was his feeling then we’re lucky…it could have been worse.

