Rapper Nas Speaks On The Lost State Of Hip Hop

In a recent interview rapper Nas discussed his feelings about the current state of Hip Hop. Take a look at what the legendary rapper had to say in the video below!

RELATED: Nas Responds To Questions About Kendrick Lamar Being King Of New York

What is left to say after that? Accept as always Nas has a very good point….our question is are the powers that be listening? We sure hope so.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Buys PS4′s For EVERYONE In Line At Walmart

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!