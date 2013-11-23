Bulls Fans Nervous: Derrick Rose Injures Good Knee During Bulls Loss To Trailblazers

Can Derrick Rose catch a break? According to ESPN, the Chicago Bulls superstar point guard (who had to sit out the entire 2012-2013 NBA season due to a horrific left knee injury for which he had to have reconstruction surgery) hurt his right knee in the 3rd quarter of the Bulls v Trailblazers game last night!

Apparently Rose lost his footing while trying to change direction to get back on defense when Portland Trailblazer Nicolas Batum stole a pass from Joakim Noah and took off in the opposite direction. It didn’t appear there was any contact on the play, but Rose limped across the court and couldn’t put any weight on his knee. After the Blazers scored, he came out of the game during a timeout. Take a look in the video below!

ESPN relays that Rose was taken to the locker room at the end of the third quarter and was barely putting any weight on the injured leg. Following the game, he left the trainer’s room on crutches and appeared to be in considerable pain.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau reports that Rose will have an MRI on the knee Saturday in Los Angeles after flying there with the team.

Says Coach Thibodeau,

“He has pain and he felt like he couldn’t push off his right knee, I’m concerned. Any time anyone goes down, you’re concerned. But I don’t want to speculate until we get more information for you guys. We’ll have more [Saturday] for you guys. I know how much work he’s put into his rehab, the type of person he is, the type of player he is. So concern for that, I feel for him because of all the things he does mean to our team.”

Teammate Taj Gibson said Rose was disappointed he couldn’t finish the game.

“I went in and checked on him. He said he was feeling OK but he has to wait and see for [Saturday]. He has to wait and see what the MRI says. He didn’t seem nervous. Of course he’s a competitor; he was more focused on us trying to pull that win out. He understood guys was battling real hard late. … He was just focused on us trying to get that win, but right now he’s just focused on seeing what the MRI’s going to say. But he’s in good hopes, his head was high, he wasn’t feeling bad for himself, he just has to see what’s going to happen.”

Luol Deng addressed the possibility of Rose missing some time saying,

“We’ve been there before. We just got to pick it up. Obviously, it would be a setback not having him but we’ve been there before so we just got to play together.”

Coach Thibodeau added,

“We’ll take it step by step. We have to figure that part out and we will. The games are going to keep coming. No one will feel sorry for us. So we’re going to have to be ready.”

Rose led Chicago with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists when he was helped off the court with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter.

