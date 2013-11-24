Phaedra Parks: “I Might Have To Kill Him” Speaking Of Husband Apollo About Kenya Moore

Wooh Radar Online reports that the Phaedra, Apollo and Kenya storyline is about to finally be explained in full detail on Real Housewives Of Atlanta and it ain’t pretty! The triad have been alluding to allegations of wrongdoing on the parts of Apollo and Kenya regarding texts or even possibly sexting going on between Apollo and Kenya behind Phaedra’s back and the tea is finally being spilled! Check out the clip from the upcoming show below!

RELATED: Kenya Moore Says Kanye West Tried To Get At Her Before Kim

Your browser does not support iframes.

And if THAT ain’t enough check this clip out too!!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Eww wee! We’ll definitely be watching! Will you?

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Buys PS4′s For EVERYONE In Line At Walmart

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!