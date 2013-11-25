Rapper Dice Raw Of “The Roots” Kicks Off NYC’S Old New York Live

Dice Raw presents a new weekly showcase for avant garde urban and alternative music, art and more is coming to New York City and it’s the hottest ticket in town! Old New York Live is making its debut this week and Dice Raw of The Roots is bringing back the legendary jam sessions to entertain one and all.
The show will feature displayed and performance art, live theater and music. Whether you are a local resident or are just visiting the city that doesn’t sleep….. there is something special for everyone to enjoy!
OLD NEW YORK LIVE!
Tuesday, November 26
9:00PM
SPIN NEW YORK
48 E. 23rd Street, NYC
