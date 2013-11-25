SNL Spoofs George Zimmerman Arrest And New York City Subway Dancers [VIDEO]

In SNL’s opening sketch Saturday they cracked jokes on George Zimmerman for getting arrested yet again for gun related offenses. They also spoofed the woman who is alleged to be Zimmerman’s estranged girlfriend that he reportedly pointed a double barreled shot gun at recently. In the sketch a Florida sheriff tells the people watching at home,

“Never come to Florida!”

RELATED: Kerry Washington On SNL : “What Does My Girl Say” [VIDEO]

He advises this upon seeing from his ankle monitor that Zimmerman is out buying more guns and frequenting a liquor store! Take a look below!

Getting honorable mention is the SNL Short Film “Matchbox 3” about New York City subway dancers. If you’ve never been on the subway in New York check out the guys in the beginning of the the short….the guys doing tricks etc are probably real performers! This happens…a lot! Check it out!

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

[READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Buys PS4′s For EVERYONE In Line At Walmart

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!