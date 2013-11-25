2013 American Music Awards Performances [VIDEO]

As seen on HelloBeautiful.com…
The 2013 American Music Awards just aired, live from the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles and celebs like Katy Perry, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Justin Timberlake and more hit the stage.
MUST SEE: Top 11 AMA Moments: Miley Cyrus’ Performance Flub, Rihanna Wears A Doobie, J. Lo’s Salsa & More…
Check out the performances you missed (or just want to watch again):
Rihanna
Miley Cyrus
Jennifer Lopez
TLC Ft. Lil Mama
Kendrick Lamar
Justin Timberlake
Ariane Grande
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
Katy Perry
Check out the best & worst dressed of the evening:
Like HelloBeautiful on Facebook to stay on top of your favorite black celebrities:
comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily