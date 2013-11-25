5 Unlikely Gifts Every Man Will Need

He takes care of you and the kids (his or not), holds down the house, does dishes, takes out the trash (without being asked), kills bugs, ignores babes and curls your toes a few nights a week. Looks like you’ve got the kind of guy at home that most women beef about wanting to meet. And what better way to keep him right where he is, (aka home), than an extravagant man gift that he can brag to his friends about? We here at TheUrbanDaily decided to get a few examples of what kind of gifts need to be under the tree if budget was no object and the subject was completely worth it.

1. Nike Fuel-Band SE Rose Gold

You dig having some eye candy loose in the house, so you appreciate that he keeps in shape with regular trips to the gym… who wouldn’t? So give him something else to show off other than muscles with the limited edition Rose Gold Nike Fuel Band. The clasp, bezel, and screws are made from 316 series stainless steel, hand polished, and finished in PVD coating. For $170 You’ll make him the envy of the gym and remain the apple of his eye.

2. The Beats Studio Wireless Headphones

Your guy is a music buff like most of us and you want him to enjoy it as much as possible. But the Beats By Dre come across a little juvenile for your taste? Have no fear, Beats have cooked up these just $380 black beauties for the savvy sound-hog. The color reeks of sophistication, making the noise-canceling technology, a battery that lasts up to twelve hours, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity with a 30-foot range really just icing on the cake.

