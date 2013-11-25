Taye Diggs Denies Slandering Black Women [PHOTOS]

As much as I love the internet (I mean I do make a living off of it), it is an uncontrollable beast when it comes to the things people share without investigating whether whatever material they’re sharing is true or not. Actor Taye Diggs was recently a victim of the internet not fact checking before sharing a story and he recently set the record straight on his Twitter account.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

A couple of days ago, a meme surfaced that showed Taye Diggs, Harold Perrineau, and Terrence Howard hugged up with their white wives with the caption, “Black women be like: ‘I want a man just like one of the guys in Best Man Holiday.'” At the bottom of the meme, it says, “it’s only a movie baby girl…” Along with that meme was another that solely featured Diggs and his wife Idina Menzell. On top of the photo, there’s a false quote attributed to Diggs. The quote says, “Let’s just say it’s not a stereotype that black women are less submissive and harder to deal with. Being around all them black women really made me miss my wife.”

The story was picked up and reported all over the place. Taye saw the story and immediately squashed any confusion. Diggs tweeted, “Regarding the preposterous quote about black women: It is false. I have not and would never say such a thing. Ever. Period.” Come to find out, the meme with the false quote was made by a parody website called CreamBPM.

For the record, Taye Diggs dated black women before he met his wife and he has never stated anything negative about black women. He has asked that black people not attack his wife because of her skin color. So judging from the way he’s defending himself and his wife while still remaining respectful, ladies, you can still want a guy from “Best Man Holiday.” They exist. You just have to be patient.

Regarding the preposterous quote about black women: It is false. I have not and would never say such a thing. Ever. Period. — Taye Diggs (@TayeDiggs) November 24, 2013

Source

READ MORE HOT GOSSIP ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

Dr. Dre Threatens To Sue Blogs Over Cheating Rumor Posts

Phaedra Parks: “I Might Have To Kill Him” Speaking Of Husband Apollo About Kenya Moore

And The Saga Continues: L.A. Reid Tweets About TLC’s Status With Epic Records