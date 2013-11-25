Seth Rogen Spoofs Kanye’s ‘Bound 2’ Video With James Franco

Everybody watch out! Kanye West might go on another epic Twitter rant. Why? Actors Seth Rogen and James Franco have spoofed the Louis Vuitton Don’s latest video for the track “Bound 2.” You know how Kanye got when Jimmy Kimmel spoofed an interview Kanye did with Zane Lowe.

The hilarious pair recreated KimYe’s motorcycle lovefest shot for shot in their spoof. Rogen plays the part of a topless Kim Kardashian as Franco does his best Kanye impression. Seth Rogen even goes as far as to plant a mean kiss on James Franco in order to keep the integrity of the spoof. Honestly, there’s really nothing to say about this clip except to watch it because it is quite funny.

Check out the video below.

