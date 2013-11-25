‘Family Guy’ Kills The Family Dog Brian [VIDEO]

It’s a sad day for animated family pets everywhere. Brian Griffin, the dog to the Griffin family, died in last night’s episode of “Family Guy.” Known for his penchant for knocking back martinis and skirt chasing, Brian was hit by a car and died from his injuries. The accident happened right in front of Stewie and the big head baby tried to save his best friend by going back in time and stopping the whole accident, but things never quite worked out for Stewie or his four-legged friend.

Follow @JaySpeakEasy_ Follow @TheUrbanDaily

Brian was replaced by a new dog Vinnie, who is voiced by Tony Sirico of “The Sopranos” fame. While Vinnie is cool, we sure do miss Brian. There is no word on whether Brian will show up in future episodes with the use of flashbacks. Either way, let’s have a moment of silence for one of the funniest animated creatures around.

Source

READ MORE HOT TELEVISION COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM:

2013 American Music Awards Performances [VIDEO]

SNL Spoofs George Zimmerman Arrest And New York City Subway Dancers [VIDEO]

Phaedra Parks: “I Might Have To Kill Him” Speaking Of Husband Apollo About Kenya Moore