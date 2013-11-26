Eminem’s Childhood Home Demolished After Recent Fire [VIDEO]

Featured on The Marshall Mathers LP and his most recent album, Eminem’s childhood home is not merely a memory (and an album cover or two). The state of Michigan recently deemed the house structurally unsafe due to damage caused by a recent fire. As a result, a wrecking crew knocked the house down.

In 1987, Deborah Mathers, Eminem’s mother, purchased the home for $19,900. In 2001, the house was put up for foreclosure and taken over by the Michigan Land Bank., which still owns the property.

Check out the video of Eminem’s childhood home being demolished below.

