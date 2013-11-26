Bands Will Get You Robbed: Miley Robbed Of $100K On 21st Birthday

Happy belated birthday to the twerk-tastrophe that is Miley Cyrus! Unfortunately for her, she had a rough time celebrating her birthday after being robbed Friday night. Sources claim that $100,000 worth of jewelry and high-end purses.

Miley was not home at the time of the incident. According to TMZ, there were no signs of forced entry, however, there are several surveillance cameras that may help the cops find a lead.

Miley lives in the same area as other celebrities including Steve Carell and Diddy’s family.

Check out the video of how Miley celebrated her birthday below

