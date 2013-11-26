Maury Story: Chief Keef You Are The Father

As we previously reported, rapper Chief Keef has been back and forth to court for child support for reportedly not paying up for his toddler daughter. But now he’s got more to worry about tonight as another young lady stepped forward and filed for Child Support. The DNA test came back and he is indeed the father.

TMZ reports that Keef’s attorney says the rapper admitted he’s the father of a 10-month old child upon the DNA tests verifying it for him!

According to the lawyer, Erica Early went to court in Chicago to establish paternity. The DNA test shows there’s a 99.9% chance Keef is in fact that father.

The 18-year-old rapper is still in court-ordered rehab in California for a marijuana addiction. So he didn’t show up in court when the judge ordered him to pay Early $2,500 a month in child support plus, another $25,000 lump sum payment for the previous 10 months.

We somehow get the feeling this is not the last we will hear of this story…call it a hunch.

Follow @TheUrbanDailyFollow @SkyyhookRadio

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Dez Bryant Buys PS4′s For EVERYONE In Line At Walmart

Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Porsha Stewart Slams Kenya Moore On Instagram [PICTURE]

TLC Comes Back Hard On Pebbles For Her Wendy Williams Show Interview [VIDEO]

Perri “Pebbles” Reid Says Chilli Slept With L.A. Reid And TLC Is Telling Lies [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!