Kanye Announces Deal With Adidas After Parting Ways With Nike [VIDEO]

After Ye’s most recent rant at Madison Square Garden while on his recent tour, Kanye confirmed that his partnership with Nike has come to an end due to creative differences. Kanye explained his struggle with finalizing release dates and attaining royalties with his Nike deal before deciding that Nike may not be the perfect fit.

In an interview with Hot 97’s very own Angie Martinez, Kanye officially informed everyone that he would be signing a major deal with Adidas. Ye then continued and shared his hopes and aspirations of becoming the “Tupac of product.”

You’ve got to respect his ambition.

Check out the clip of Kanye announcing his deal with Adidas below.

