Charlamagne: “It’s Three Sexual Orientations Out Here It’s Gay, Straight And Drake” [VIDEO]

Charlamagne strikes again and this time Drake is catching the brunt of the joke! In a DJ Vlad interview, Charlemagne was asked about his thoughts on Drake expressing his frustrations with being called sensitive all of the time. Never one to hold back… Charlamagne went in immediately! Take a look below!

We told ya! We’re saying though…”Drake is a pretty albino girl?” We don’t know if that was one of his own or if he actually saw that some where but…wow all the same! We bet the only thing Drake hates more than logging on to Twitter and seeing those things is hearing what Charlamagne has to say about it.

