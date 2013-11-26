Woman Sues Flo Rida For Child Support Before Baby Is Born

Urban pop artist Flo Rida is in a strange predicament. He’s being sued for child support and the baby has even been born yet to establish if he’s actually the father of the child in question.

Flo Rida is being sued by video model Natasha Georgette Williams. Although she hasn’t given birth yet, she filed legal documents in Miami seeking money from the “Low” rapper for pre-natal medical care and other expenses related to the birth of her child. But that’s not all. Williams is also asking the court to put in place a child support order so that it covers medical insurance, daycare, private school tuition, and summer camp costs.

On top of that, the model is asking for “good fortune” child support. “Good Fortune” child support is a special type of child support in the state of Florida just for rich people’s children. In a nutshell, filing for “good fortune” child support allows Williams to ask for more money than she really needs to raise her child simply because Flo Rida has some money.

Flo Rida hasn’t commented on the situation as of yet. He’s most likely waiting to see if he’s actually the father of the child before proceeding.

