TLC Perform “No Scrubs” With Lil Mama On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ [VIDEO]

Legendary R&B group TLC is hot on their comeback tour, so to speak. after performing their 1994 smash single “Waterfalls” at the American Music Awards on Sunday night, T-Boz and Chilli, joined by Lil Mama, hit the “Dancing With The Stars” stage to perform their other big hit “No Scrubs.” The trio hit all of their slickly choreographed dance moves as the contestants did a samba.

TLC is currently in the studio working on a brand new album, which will be their first in 11 years. The album is said to have contributions from longtime collaborator Dallas Austin and Lady Gaga.

Check out the performance below. What are your thoughts on TLC’s recent performances? Hit us in the comment section.

