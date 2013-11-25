CLOSE
What To Wear: 3 Dazzling Looks For A Holiday Wedding

The holidays are just around the corner and not only are you gearing up for sales and putting together your Christmas list but your best friend’s getting married around the same time. Don’t have the right outfit? Don’t fret! Holiday parties and weddings follow a very similar formula: go glam and super sophisticated.

Turn heads at your friend’s wedding in strong hues like cobalt blue or shine bright in a sequin frock. The key with holiday dressing is going big with your statement pieces. This means having beautiful jewelry, clutches and heels handy. Here are three ideas that I’ve come up with to get you started!

Holiday Wedding Look #1

Make an entrance in a two tone faux fur jacket, sequin Mango bodycon and BCBG strappy heels. Add icing on the cake with a $47 LP by Perfetto clutch, a $68 RJ Graziano crystal earrings from Henri Bendel and a $25 Topshop cuff. End it on a glam tip with a red mani and matching lip.

Holiday Wedding Look #2

Go girly in a satin TopShop dress paired with $187 jeweled Badgley Mischka platforms (on sale!). Take the look to the next level with a $37 TopShop statement necklace and Kotur clutch. Keep with jewel theme going with a purple mani and my new favorite lip stain by Lip Tar.

Holiday Wedding Look #3

Stay dressed to impress in a silk Mango gown and perforated Tibi heels. Add on a stunning Alice + Olivia clutch, a $24 faux fur stole and a Deepa Gurnani statement necklace. Rock a silver mani, bold red lip and neutral eye.

Which is your favorite look? Leave me a comment below.

-Joy Adaeze of JoyLovesFashion.com

Follow Joy’s style adventures on Instagram! @joy_adaeze

