Solange & Producer Dev Hynes Argue Over Songwriting Credits On Twitter

Singer/songwriter Solange Knowles is not to be played with. After checking rapper Phonte over some comments she deemed negative, the youngest Knowles daughter is in the middle of a dispute with her former collaborator Dev Hynes. The two argued over songwriting credits over Twitter.

As the story goes, Solange and Hynes worked very closely on Solange’s EP “True.” Fans and critics alike hailed the project for the lyricism and 80s inspired alternative R&B soundscapes. However, during the promotional tour of the record, Solange became displeased that media outlets were attributing all of the songwriting and production to Dev Hynes rather than the both of them. Plenty of sites, namely Pitchfork remarked that Solange was merely a “vocal muse.” Since then, tensions have quietly run high between the two.

Things came to a head when Dev Hynes was interviewed by The Fader about his project “Cupid Deluxe” which he released under the name Blood Orange. In the article, the beef between him and Solange is rehashed and he went on Twitter to add insult to injury. On the social networking site, Hynes tweeted, “If you wanna take shots at me text me call me talk to me in person but don’t ever drop a subliminal, talk behind my back, or send a flunky.”

Solange responded with, “I still support your artistry & am extremely happy for your success.I just wished you were honest about the making of my album.” After that retort, things got a little heavy with Solange going on to say that she’s tried to reach out to Hynes about their beef but he always sends her to voicemail when she calls. Once Solange had enough with the arguing, she scolded Dev Hynes for airing their business out on Twitter because people love the drama.

Considering how dope Solange’s “True” is, these two need to kiss and make up because a whole album with them working together would really be something special for R&B right now. I guess they were right when they wrote the song “Some Things Never Seem To Fucking Work.”

