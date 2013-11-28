RHYME & REASON: Crooked I Crushes The Competition On “Crook N Porter” [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the record, Crooked I will tell you it’s not easy being known as a lyrical heavyweight signed to Eminem’s label as one quarter of a super-group of lyricist. Something the California Native has been known for since his days on Death Row records in the beginning.

Since then he and his fellow brothers in rhyme, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz and Royce Da 5’9” have gone on to form Slaughterhouse and release two critically acclaimed albums en route to getting signed to Shady records and forming one of the scariest collection of word warriors any cipher has ever seen.

Now with his project solo project “Apex Predator” available now and Slaughterhouse preparing for their third album, Crooked I stopped by the lab to remind everybody that being this nice isn’t easy. He’s just nice enough to make it look that way.

